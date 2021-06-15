UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 54.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $68,505.00 and $81.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00057800 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001318 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 179.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

