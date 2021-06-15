Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce sales of $5.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.54 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.74 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 794,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,181. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

