$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.34. 809,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

