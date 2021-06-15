2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $233.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

TWOU traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 883,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

