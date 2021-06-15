Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $70.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.34 million and the highest is $70.63 million. Navigator posted sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $354.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.19 million to $359.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.21 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $434.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.47. 86,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,885. The company has a market cap of $641.06 million, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. Navigator has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

