Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post $59.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.55 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 541.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $174.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $193.76 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 510,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

