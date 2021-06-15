Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the May 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AFT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,334. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,564,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

