First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 177,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 34,102 shares during the period.

Shares of FIF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 55,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,816. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

