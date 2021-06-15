$524.00 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $524.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $524.80 million and the lowest is $523.49 million. Dropbox reported sales of $467.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,941. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

