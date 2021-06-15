Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post $463.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.09 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $472.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after buying an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.29. 1,688,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,592. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.