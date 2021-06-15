NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 391,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NOW by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 115,814 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in NOW by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.