Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 716 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,426. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,995,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after purchasing an additional 451,916 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.