David Rudnitsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,649.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Rudnitsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $144,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 1,143,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.80. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $869,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 71.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 173.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yext by 132.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 232,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

