Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report $36.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.64 million and the lowest is $35.10 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $166.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $216.08 million, with estimates ranging from $208.75 million to $235.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Vericel stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,179. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.46 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

