Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives $212.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.67. 64,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.29. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.