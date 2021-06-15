Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 13th total of 787,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

