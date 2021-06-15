Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Declines By 31.2%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSW. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.08. 110,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.38.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 7.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.