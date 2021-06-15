Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HGTXU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

