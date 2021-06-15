BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.13. BBQ has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

