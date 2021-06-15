Naveen Gavini Sells 8,742 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44.

On Monday, March 22nd, Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. 16,464,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,892,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

