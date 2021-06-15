Comparing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Sensus Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $115.38 million 44.21 -$57.20 million ($2.19) -85.58 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 7.21 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.98

Sensus Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inspire Medical Systems and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $177.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.19%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 32.76%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -42.54% -24.99% -20.83% Sensus Healthcare -39.79% -20.68% -15.60%

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary modulated robotic brachytherapy oncology therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

