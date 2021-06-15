DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $101.98 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00007292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00059347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00146683 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00178141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.88 or 0.00922928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,752.56 or 1.00002159 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 306,476,872 coins and its circulating supply is 35,181,392 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.