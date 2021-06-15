AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $607,662.00

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $607,662.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,338 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

