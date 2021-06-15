Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. 3M posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.61. 1,689,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,775. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

