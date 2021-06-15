Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million.

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

ABUS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 1,043,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 775,713 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

