Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.580-2.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.640-0.740 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,328. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12. Brady has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.