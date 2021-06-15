Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 88,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 131,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,838. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

