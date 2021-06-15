Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. 1,584,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,440,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

