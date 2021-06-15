Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $186,010.55 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $186,010.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,646.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95.

NASDAQ:TMBR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 1,568,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,797. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.31. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

