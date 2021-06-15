Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $103.88

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.00. 1,358,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,662. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 70,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

