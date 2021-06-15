Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €227.33 ($267.45).

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

FRA ALV traded up €1.75 ($2.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €218.40 ($256.94). 573,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.86.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

