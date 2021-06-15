BitBall Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,958.50 or 1.00066447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00066103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002447 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

