Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59.63 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Tether has a total market cap of $62.61 billion and approximately $59.63 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00148575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00179792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.58 or 0.00935539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.13 or 1.00341003 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,592,846,225 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

