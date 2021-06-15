Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.670-0.670 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

IART stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.45. 208,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

