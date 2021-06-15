Analysts Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $297.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. Masimo posted sales of $300.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $224.59. The stock had a trading volume of 313,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.08. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

