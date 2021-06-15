Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.11. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,169. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.93. ExlService has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $108.04.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.