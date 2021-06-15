Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $174.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.20 million to $178.80 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $173.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $704.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $724.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $671.73 million, with estimates ranging from $657.10 million to $681.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 337,230 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $7,589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 624,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

