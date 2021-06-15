CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $351,669.22 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,521.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,582. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

