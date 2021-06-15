Jonathan D. Klein Sells 50,000 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SQSP stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. 425,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,654. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $60.02.

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.