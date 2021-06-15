KeyFi (KEYFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,445.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $6,445.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00941822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.27 or 1.00176409 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,775 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEYFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.