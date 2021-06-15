Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLFH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 30,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,643. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

