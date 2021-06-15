Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Update

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FLOOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 416,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,119. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.
Flower One Company Profile
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.