Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Declines By 35.6%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,821. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.33.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.