Boson Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $23.26 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $23.26 million and $650,644.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00427360 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.01170578 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

