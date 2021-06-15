Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.46.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $282,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,935. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.17. Lear has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

