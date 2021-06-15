Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) PT at $59.20

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $64.60. 167,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $421,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,799 shares of company stock valued at $29,043,182. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

