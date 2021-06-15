AllianceBlock (ALBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.55 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.00776370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00084275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.71 or 0.07848495 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,580,983 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

