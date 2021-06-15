Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 534,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.69. Q2 has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Q2 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Q2 by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

