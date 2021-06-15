Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,394. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 542,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 167,046 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ChampionX by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

