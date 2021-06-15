Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target at $132.40

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.01. 534,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,959. Q2 has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Q2 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,463,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

